Man shot at, injured outside Raipur jail over old enmity

Raipur, Nov 4 (PTI) A man was shot at and injured over an old enmity in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 12 noon outside Raipur central jail under Ganj police station limits, he added.

"Victim Sheikh Sahil (22) and his family had gone to the jail complex to meet his brother who is lodged there in a narcotics case. When he came out of the jail premises, two persons, identified as Sarfaraz alias Sanu and Shahrukh, entered into an argument with him over an earlier dispute and then opened fire," the official said.

"Sheikh sustained a bullet wound in the neck. He was admitted to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital nearby. The two accused fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab them," the official added. PTI TKP BNM