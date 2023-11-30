Man shot at near Delhi's Shastri Park

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot at by his brother-in-law following a dispute in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Thursday.

The man sustained bullet injuries in his leg but his condition is said to be stable, they said "Mohammad Tazim (45), a scrap dealer by profession, was returning to his home on Wednesday night with his son Sameer (21) on his motorcycle when someone shot at him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"Tazim received bullet injuries on his right leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is stated to be out of danger," added Tirkey.

An FIR was registered following a statement made by the victim's son under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

"The complainant told police that Tazim gave around Rs 2.78 lakh to his brother-in-law Shamshad. There was some dispute over it and he opened fire on him," the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.