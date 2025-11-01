Man shot at near his house in J'khand's Palamu

Medininagar, Nov 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was shot at by unidentified persons near his residence in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at a high school ground near his house under Haider Nagar police station limits when two bike-borne miscreants arrived at the ground and shot at him, they said.

The injured, identified as Neeraj Chandravanshi alias Mantu, was admitted to Haider Nagar primary health centre for treatment, Haider Nagar police station in-charge Afzal Ansari said.

He said that raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

The exact cause of firing is being ascertained, he added. PTI CORR SAN RG