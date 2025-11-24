Man shot at near Mandoli Jail in Delhi; probe on

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot at near Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Nand Nagri area when Sombir, a resident of Kalyanpuri, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend Ravinder (31) and unidentified assailants opened fire at him, they said.

"A PCR call was received about the firing incident, following which teams rushed to the spot. The injured was immediately taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. His condition is being monitored," a police officer said.

A forensic science team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Police said a case has been registered at Nand Nagri police station. Multiple teams have been formed to scan CCTV footage, trace the route of the motorcycle, and identify the attackers. PTI BM OZ OZ