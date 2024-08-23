Man shot at over family dispute in Kerala

Kochi, Aug 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot at and injured by his cousin over a family dispute in Ernakulam district, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported in Muvattupuzha on Thursday night.

According to the police, the victim Naveen got into an argument with his cousin Kishore (41), who is also his neighbour, while the latter was returning home.

Kishore, who owns a licensed gun, opened fire at Naveen, who sustained gunshot wounds in his stomach.

The police are looking into all angles.

Naveen is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). PTI RRT RRT ROH