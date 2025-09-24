Man shot at over land dispute in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand) Sep 24 (PTI) A man suffered gunshot wounds after two persons opened fire at him in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Wednesday over a land dispute, police said.

The incident occurred at Bhanda Mohalla in Rikhia police station area. The injured person, identified as Mannu Rai, was struck by two bullets. He is currently being treated at a private hospital.

Deoghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh said, "Two criminals opened indiscriminate fire on local resident Mannu Rai. The victim was struck by two bullets, leaving him seriously injured. He had been embroiled in tension with some individuals for several days over an old land dispute." "Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the spot with a team and began an investigation. Police have collected evidence from CCTV footage of the scene and intensified efforts to identify the perpetrators," he said. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD