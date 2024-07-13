Man shot at over minor issue in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) A man was beaten and shot at in his left knee following a dispute in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, a police official on Saturday said.

It is suspected that the man was attacked by his rival group members, the official said.

A police officer said that a call was received at 6.47 pm regarding quarrel and firing at H block, Lajpat Nagar Part 1.

The staff reached the spot and found that one Abhishek Sagar alias Katya has received a gunshot injury in his left knee, he said.

He has been admitted to the hospital and recuperating, the officer said.

It was revealed during investigation that one Abhishek Taneja, who is facing several criminal cases is involved in the incident. One Rohit Chaudhary was also a suspect, he said.

In November 2023, Abhishek had fired on Rohit Chaudhary due to their ongoing rivalry and a case was registered against nine persons who were later arrested, police said.

Abhishek was a juvenile then and hence he was apprehended, they said.

Abhishek had been involved in three cases as a juvenile, police said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered and further investigations are underway, they said.