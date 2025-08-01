Man shot at over monetary dispute in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; accused absconding

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old man sustained bullet injuries after being fired upon allegedly by an acquaintance over a financial dispute at Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Om Garg, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, was rushed to the Max Hospital with gunshot wounds on his left shoulder and near the neck, a senior police officer said.

A PCR call regarding a firing incident was received at Adarsh Nagar police station at 9:50 pm on Thursday. Upon reaching the spot near a Delhi Jal Board office, police found the injured had been taken to a hospital.

"During initial probe, it was found that Garg had a monetary dispute with a person named Anmol. On Thursday night, Garg, accompanied by five to six of his friends, confronted Anmol near the DJB office over the issue.

"In the middle of the argument, Anmol allegedly took out a pistol and fired at Garg before fleeing from the spot," the officer said.

Police have formed teams to trace and arrest the accused, he added. PTI SSJ ARI