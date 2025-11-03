Man shot at over monetary dispute in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, allegedly with a criminal background, was shot at by his associates over a monetary dispute in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Monday.

According to an official, during a spot inquiry, it was revealed that Aditya was having momos with his wife, when he was shot from behind on Sunday evening.

He was admitted to Dr Hedgewar Hospital around 10:10 pm on Sunday with a gunshot wound, police said.

"Aditya was brought to the hospital by his uncle after suffering injuries during a quarrel. A call was received from the hospital informing police that Aditya had been injured in a fight," a senior police officer said.

Around the same time, a police team informed the station that the victim had sustained a gunshot injury. The team rushed to the spot, where blood stains were found on the road, he said.

Police then visited the hospital, where doctors confirmed that the bullet was lodged in Aditya's spine.

"Aditya's wife informed police that her husband had a criminal background. She also stated that earlier in the day, some of his associates had threatened him with dire consequences if their money was not returned," said the officer.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting may have stemmed from a monetary dispute between Aditya and his accomplices, police said. PTI BM NSD NSD