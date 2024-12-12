Man shot at over personal enmity in east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A man was shot at by a group of attackers while he was warming his hands over a bonfire near his home in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Ravi received multiple bullet injuries and has been admitted to Max Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

The incident took place at night in Trilokpuri's Block 13, an official said, adding that police suspected personal enmity behind the incident.

Police have registered a case and further probe in the matter is going on. PTI ALK MNK MNK