Man shot at over spitting 'gutkha' in Delhi's Khajuri Khas; one arrested

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was injured after being shot at during an argument over spitting 'gutkha' in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police official said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Aamir, a resident of Khajuri Khas, sustained a gunshot wound to his back and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night following an altercation between neighbours over spitting 'gutkha'.

There was no previous enmity between the parties, the official said.

During the heated exchange, one of the individuals allegedly fired a countrymade pistol, injuring Aamir.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot, and registered a case after conducting intial investigation. Three persons have been identified as accused in connection with the case — Aman (20), his father Irfan (40) and Rehan (18).

"Teams have arrested one of the accused, Aman. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused and recover the firearm used in the crime," the official informed.

Further investigation is in progress, the official added.