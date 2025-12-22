Man shot at, robbed of jewellery in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old businessman was shot at by an unidentified person and was robbed of a bag full of jewellery in the Yamuna Nagar area on Monday evening when he was returning home after closing his shop, police said.

According to a complaint registered by the victim's family, Chandan (35) had lent money to a person, and he had a dispute with him on Sunday over its repayment, DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said. It is suspected that the same person committed this crime.

Police said that Chandan was riding his motorcycle when the unidentified accused shot at him near his house and fled with the bag full of jewellery.

The DCP said the victim is undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger.

An FIR is being registered based on the complaint of the family members, and teams have been deployed to apprehend the accused, police added