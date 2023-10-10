Man shot at, robbed of Rs 2 lakh by bikers in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Two men travelling on a motorbike were shot at and robbed of Rs 2 lakh on the Brijmanganj Lehra road in Maharajganj district, police said on Tuesday.

The robbers, also on motorcycle, snatched the bag containing cash from the two men and drove away towards Brijmanganj, they said.

Abhimanyu Yadav, 21, who was riding the motorcycle, received the gunshot wound, while his friend Ram Ashish Sahni, 24, sat behind him, police said.

According to police, Yadav and his friend Sahni were driving through the Lehra Mandir forest, when some men overtook them and signalled them to stop. However, Yadav and Sahni drove on for fear of being robbed.

When they did not stop, the bikers fired a shot at Yadav, wounding him in his thigh, police said.

Yadav was taken to Campierganj for treatment and was referred to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Police are interrogating Sahni, who was not injured in the incident.

Superintendent of Police Kaustabh said, "The incident is being investigated. CCTV footage will be examined, and accordingly, action will be taken." PTI COR NAV VN VN VN