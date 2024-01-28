Man shot at, stabbed by friends in Delhi's Shastri Park

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was critically injured after being allegedly stabbed and shot at by four of his friends in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Friday evening near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park at around 8.30 pm, they said.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on the internet. It showed the accused stabbing the victim in full public view, the police said.

The victim Sameer Ahmad got injured in his legs in the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to GTB Hospital and then to RML Hospital, they said.

Advertisment

In his statement to the police, Ahmad has alleged that Bilal, Saud, Firoj and Salim initially attacked him with a knife and then Bilal shot at him.

During investigation, it was found that Ahmad was drinking with his friends and allegedly bit Bilal, following which they attacked him, the police said.

Efforts are underway to nab the four accused, all of whom are absconding, they added.