Man shot at with air gun in Delhi’s Sagarpur, neighbour held

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was injured after being shot at with an air gun allegedly by his neighbour in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area on Wednesday, police said.

The man sustained an injury in his lower back and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

A PCR call was received at the Sagarpur police station reporting that a person had sustained injuries from air gun pellets.

“Enquiry revealed that the injured, identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Sagarpur, had been admitted to Shakuntala Hospital with a wound on his lower back,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Kumar told police that while he was near house with his son on a scooty, he suddenly felt as if a ball had hit his back. On turning around, he allegedly saw his neighbour, Anang Pal, standing on his balcony with an air gun, the police said.

The accused has been apprehended and the air gun recovered, they said, adding that further legal action is being taken. PTI SSJ NB