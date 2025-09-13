Man shot dead, another injured in firing incident in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead while another sustained injuries after a few men with whom the victims had an altercation a few days ago opened fire in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The firing incident took place on Friday evening near Nanak Dairy in Kamal Vihar, under the jurisdiction of Karawal Nagar police station, they said.

When a police team reached the spot, they found the victim lying on the ground with bullet injuries. He was identified as Rohit Yadav (30), a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

According to the preliminary probe, two to three persons allegedly opened fire on Yadav before fleeing from the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem, officials said.

Later, in the early hours of Saturday, around 1.36 am, information was received at the Karawal Nagar police station about another person injured in the same firing incident.

The injured was identified as Vishal Mavi (28), a resident of Laxmi Garden, Loni in Uttar Pradesh. He is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital, police said.

Another FIR has been registered in connection with the fresh development, they said.

"During the investigation, it came to light that Vishal sustained injuries in the crossfire. Probe has also revealed that both parties involved had a heated argument two to three days ago," the officer said.

Forensic teams examined the crime scene, and multiple police teams have been deployed to identify and nab the accused, he said, adding that an investigation in both cases is underway. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ