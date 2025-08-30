Man shot dead, another set on fire in Bihar's Araria over property dispute

Araria, Aug 30 (PTI) One person was shot dead and another was set on fire over some property dispute in Bihar's Araria district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Kumar Yadav and Nayan Yadav, both are distant relatives.

Araria SP Anjani Kumar told PTI that, "The incident took place in Navtola Dhansauri village in the early hours of Saturday. According to villagers, Jai Kumar Yadav was first shot dead by Nayan Yadav over some property dispute. Following this, relatives of Jai Kumar Yadav set Nayan Yadav on fire and his house also. After receiving information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Both bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination".

Prima facie property dispute appears to be the reason behind the incident, the SP said, adding that the matter is being examined and all scientific evidence is being collected from the spot.

"It is still not clear whether Nayan Yadav was first killed inside his house and then his body was set on fire or he was set on fire first", the SP said. Senior police officers are at the spot and investigating the matter, he added. PTI PKD RG