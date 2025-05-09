Man shot dead at hostel in Patna

Patna, May 9 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at a hostel here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan, a resident of Warisaliganj block in Nawada district.

“Police received a call around 3.30 am that a youth was shot dead by some unidentified persons at Saidpur hostel. We immediately reached the spot and found the body with bullet injuries,” ASP (Patna) Atulesh Jha told reporters.

“Forensic experts have been called and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and further investigation is underway,” he said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, Jha added.

The Saidpur hostel is located in Patna city area, and a large number of students preparing for various competitive exams stay there, officials said. PTI PKD RBT