Man shot dead at village market in Pratapgarh, accused arrested

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was shot dead at a village market in Pratapgarh district on Monday evening, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

ASP Brijnandan Rai said Mohammad Tashkeel (28), a resident of Udharanpur village, had gone to the market in Kalyanpur on Monday evening, when Aman, a resident of Asav village, allegedly shot him with a country-made pistol, killing him on the spot.

After committing the crime, the accused climbed onto the roof of a house in the market in a bid to escape, but the locals locked him on the rooftop and informed the police.

Police arrested Aman and recovered the country-made pistol from his possession. Tashkeel and the accused had a dispute in Delhi, where they worked, and had returned to the village a few days ago.

Police suspect that Aman shot Tashkeel over a personal grudge. PTI COR RAJ ARI