Man shot dead by brother-in-law over business dispute in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his brother-in-law on Sunday over a business dispute in northeast Delhi, police said.

Advertisment

The victim was identified as Hemant, they said.

According to police, they received a PCR call regarding a firing incident around 6.20 pm and rushed to the spot at First Pusta, Sonia Vihar.

They found that Bantu's sisters, Rekha and Chandni had come to visit him on Bhai Dooj with their husbands, Ajay and Hemant, respectively, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

Both Ajay and Hemant are in the business of making garlands, he said.

During the festivities, a heated argument broke out between Ajay and Hemant about their businesses. Ajay fired at Hemant and fled, the officer said.

Hemant was rushed to JPC Hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries. He received two bullet injuries -- one on his head and one on the left side of his chest, the officer said.

Advertisment

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI NIT HIG HIG