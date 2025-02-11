Man shot dead by brother over property dispute in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his brother over a property dispute in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, they got information on Monday around 10 pm regarding the murder of Dharminder Dalal, a resident of Matiala Village in Uttam Nagar, behind his house.

A case under relevant sections was registered at Bindapur police station and an investigation was initiated.

During the initial investigation, the police found that there had been a property dispute between two brothers -- Dharminder and Ravinder. The issue was related to the division of rental income, the officer said.

Another officer said that the deceased was the youngest of three brothers and was favoured by their father.

Police are searching for the accused, he added.