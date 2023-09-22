Man shot dead by drunk cousin over land dispute in UP’s Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his cousin brother in an inebriated state over a land dispute here, police said on Friday.

On Thursday night, Hariom (42) shot his cousin Rinku Verma with his licensed gun in Gaurchak village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said According to the victim’s relatives, Hariom was in an inebriated state when the incident happened, the SP said, adding that Rinku was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

There was a land dispute going on between the two cousins. Hariom fled immediately after the incident, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.