Man shot dead by friend in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jul 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a friend following an altercation in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near Carriage Colony ground when Shubham Kumar and his three friends were drinking liquor, they said.

One of his friends took out a firearm and shot at him fatally from point-blank range, Officer-in-Charge of Burmamines Police Station, Alok Dubey, said.

The reason for the altercation is not yet known, he said.

Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead, the police officer said.

Search is underway to trace his friends, Dubey added. PTI BS RBT