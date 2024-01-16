Man shot dead by friend in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his friend in a village in this district for keeping an evil eye on his daughter, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place around 12.30 am in Sadullaganj village falling under the Dataganj police station area where Sudhir (38) was shot by one Surendra alias Nanhe for keeping an evil eye on his daughter, police said.

Sudhir was rushed to the hospital, where he died, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said that Sudhir was shot in the leg by his friend over a minor dispute and added that he died due to excessive bleeding.

The SSP said that Surendra alias Nanhe, the accused, has been arrested in this case.

An FIR has been registered in this regard by the victim's brother Rajiv Kumar, police said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS