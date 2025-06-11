Man shot dead by friends in Noida

Noida, Jun 11 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead at a house in Sector 12, Noida, on Wednesday, shortly after two men moved into the place on rent, police said on Wednesday.

The two men have not been traced since the incident was reported on Tuesday.

Police teams have been formed to investigate the crime. Further legal action will be taken after collecting CCTV footage and evidence.

The landlord informed that a person was found dead in his house on Wednesday, Sector 24 police officials said.

"It was found that on June 10 (Tuesday) evening, a youth named Pawan came with another friend to take a house on rent. After liking the house, they returned this morning to pay a token amount and then began cleaning the house," an officer said.

"After some time, in the afternoon, they called a friend Ompal to meet them. After some time, the landlord went into the room and saw that Ompal had been shot. Pawan and his friend fled leaving their scooter behind," the officer added.

The deceased has been identified as Ompal Bhati (40), who was originally from Bulandshahr and was living here in Sector 94. His dead body has been sent for the post-mortem, police said.