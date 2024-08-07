Man shot dead by in-laws in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) In a suspected case of honour killing, a man was shot dead by his in-laws in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The victim's wife managed to escape, they said.

Nearly half a dozen people entered the house of Ankit and Monika in Surajgarh area on Tuesday night. The accused, including Monika's brother Rinku, first attacked Ankit with a sword and then shot him dead, police said.

Monika managed to escape by running into agricultural fields, they said.

Besides Rinku, police said, some of the accused persons were identified as Preetam, Daulat and Ashok Vikas.

According to preliminary investigation, Ankit and Monika were in a relationship and got married nearly seven months ago. Monika told police that her family was against their marriage.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, police said.