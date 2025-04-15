Man shot dead by nephew in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his nephew on Tuesday, police said.

The accused was identified as Talib, they said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm following a dispute. Talib shot his uncle, Afzal, they added.

One empty cartridge of .315 bore has been recovered from the spot where the body was lying, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari said. Afzal's family members filed a complaint against Taliba and he was arrested.

Further investigation is underway, Tiwari added.