Man shot dead by relative in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A 51-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his relative after an argument in the Ubhavn area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Shatrughan Singh was shot by Manish Singh (40), a teacher in a government-aided school, late on Monday in the Bilthara Road locality, they said.

Shatrughan Singh was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to a higher facility in Mau but succumbed on the way. Manish Singh was also injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital, they added.

The police said an FIR has been registered against Manish Singh by his wife Neha, the victim's niece. PTI COR ABN SZM