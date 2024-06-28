Man shot dead by rival group during clash in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was shot dead during a clash between two rival groups in a village here on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place in Rathaura Khurd village in the Hastinapur police station area here, they added.

Sohanveer was allegedly shot dead by the rival faction after his children had some dispute with them and clashed over it, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

The police have detained the main accused and some other persons and a detailed probe is on in the matter, Additional SP Saurabh Singh said.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village amid the tensions there, Singh added.