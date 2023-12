Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his son in a dispute over money in Karonda Mahaan village here, police said on Tuesday.

Shivraj was shot dead late Monday night by his son Suraj, SP (Rural) Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

A case has been registered against Suraj who is absconding, the SP said.

Shivraj's body has been sent for post mortem. PTI COR SAB VN VN