Man shot dead by son's father-in-law at wedding near Noida

Noida, Nov 28 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was shot dead at a wedding allegedly by his son's father-in-law near Noida, police said on Tuesday.

An altercation broke out between them before the shootout on Monday night, they said.

According to police, Ashok Yadav, a resident of Hoshiarpur in Noida Sector 51, had gone for a wedding at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Bisrakh area where he was shot dead by Shekhar Yadav from Ghaziabad.

Ashok Yadav's son was married to Shekhar Yadav's daughter but the couple had a troubled marriage because of which the relationship between the two families had soured, the police said.

"On Monday night, the local police received an information of a shootout following an altercation at the wedding event. The family members of the victim rushed him to a private Yatharth Hospital nearby but he was declared dead by doctors," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said.

"From the information gathered so far it has come to light that Ashok Yadav and Shekhar Yadav were related with their children married to each other. However the married couple was in the process of divorce which led to conflict between the two sides," she said.

It has also come to light that Shekhar Yadav, who is originally a native of Hapur district, used a licensed firearm for the attack, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged against Shekhar Yadav and his family members at the complaint of victim's kin, Suniti said.

"I have formed four police teams to investigate the case. The police teams are carrying out raids at the probable residences and hideouts of the accused to ensure their arrest," the DCP said.

Police are also talking to people present at the wedding, including waiters and staffers, for what transpired before the shooting, she added. PTI KIS VN VN