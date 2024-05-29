Man shot dead by two persons on motorcycle

Pune, May 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne persons in Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred when the victim, Deepak Kadam, was standing in front of a shop.

"After the incident, he was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival," he said.

We suspect that the attack was a fallout of an old enmity. A search for the shooters is on, said a police officer.

He said the slain man had an attempt to murder case pending against him. PTI SPK NSK