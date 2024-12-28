Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Rohtas

Sasaram (Bihar), Dec 28 (PTI) A man died while another person was critically injured after being shot by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place between 10.35 pm and 10.45 pm on Friday near Kargahar More under the jurisdiction of Town police station, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Badal (32).

“When police reached the spot, it was found that Badal and the other person suffered bullet injuries. Both were taken to the nearest hospital where Badal died. The injured person is undergoing treatment… his condition is reported to be out of danger,” SP (Rohtas) Raushan Kumar said.

Family members of the deceased, meanwhile, have alleged that Badal fell victim to a police bullet, calling for stringent action against the culprits.

“The matter is being investigated as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Evidence from the spot has been collected by forensic experts, and statements of all sides are being recorded. The exact cause of the incident and how it happened will be known only after completion of the probe,” Kumar said.

He also said that an “air gun” was recovered from the spot.

“According to locals, a traffic police team had reached the area… after that, some commotion reportedly took place resulting in the death of Badal. Two other persons, including a police constable, also suffered bullet injuries. Both are out of danger now,” the SP said. PTI PKD RBT