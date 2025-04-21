Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Apr 20 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Baliguma area here on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Vinay Kumar Singh, was reportedly the state president of ‘Kshtriya Karni Sena’. There was, however, no official confirmation of it.

Singh, along with a few others, was returning home when the gunmen opened fire near a hotel on National Highway-33, killing him on the spot, the officer said.

A manhunt was launched to nab the culprits and investigation is underway, he added. PTI BS RBT