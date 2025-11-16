Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Nov 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants here, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Naveen Arora (32), they said.

The incident took place Saturday evening when Naveen was walking down from his shop to his residence located near Dr Sadhu Chand Chowk.

The two unidentified youth who were on a motorcycle arrived there and opened fire at Naveen from point-blank range and fled.

Naveen was later rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

As soon as the matter was reported, senior police officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh, reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The SSP said that the police were checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the assailants. The accused will be arrested soon.

Ranbir Singh Bhullar, MLA Ferozepur (Urban), also reached out to meet the family members and assured strict action against the accused.

According to sources, Naveen's father has been associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the last several years.