Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Dec 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Hariana town of Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The victim, Kangmai village resident Abdul who runs a hair salon at Adda Hariana, was on his way to a gym on scooter with another man when they were intercepted by unidentified persons who arrived in a car, they said.

The assailants opened fire at Abdul, killing him on the spot, while the man accompanying him managed to escape unhurt.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Parminder Singh Heer said police have received some clues and leads, and the accused would be arrested soon. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, for post-mortem examination.