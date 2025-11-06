Man shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mathura

Mathura, Nov 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday afternoon in Meerut, a senior police officer said.

The victim, identified as Jagdish alias Akku, resident of Mant in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, was travelling on his bike when he was allegedly fired upon by two unidentified men and a woman riding a motorcycle, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat informed.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim's motorcycle lost balance due to the firing and collided with an oncoming tractor, leading to his death. The two-wheeler was also badly damaged in the crash.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation is underway, the officer added.