Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) A 42-year-old-man was shot dead allegedly by two scooter-borne assailants in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said.

This is the second murder within ten days.

Dehradun City Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said that the incident occurred around 10.30 am near the Tibetan Market when Arjun Sharma, a resident of Indira Nagar in the Vasant Vihar area, was standing near his car.

Kumar said that two assailants on a scooter opened fire on Sharma. He was taken to Doon Hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the officer, preliminary investigations revealed that Sharma, the owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, had a family dispute over the business.

He said that due to this dispute, Sharma's mother had sought protection from the Uttarakhand High Court, citing a threat to her life from the deceased.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh has immediately formed separate teams to arrest the accused and has ordered a continuous and intensive investigation campaign throughout the district.

This is the second murder in Dehradun city in just ten days. Earlier, on February 2, a man allegedly murdered a 22-year-old woman by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon in Machhi Bazaar.