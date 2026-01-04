Man shot dead by village head near Patna

Patna, Jan 4 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead by a village head on the outskirts of Patna, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharamveer Paswan (40).

Talking to reporters, Barh SDPO Anand Kumar Singh said, "The incident took place in Jalgovind area within the jurisdiction of Barh police station when Bhagat Mukhiya (village head) shot Paswan when he was walking outside his house on Saturday evening." Singh added that after shooting Paswan, Bhagat fled from the spot.

"Soon after receiving information, police reached the spot and took Paswan to the nearest government hospital for treatment," he added.

Paswan succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday, he added.

"Police have arrested one Subham Kumar in connection with the incident and launched a manhunt to nab Bhagat Mukhiya. According to preliminary probe, old enmity was the reason for the incident," he added. PTI PKD MNB