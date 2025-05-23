Man shot dead during wedding procession in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), May 23 (PTI) A man was shot dead during a wedding procession at a village in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at Khajuri Karauta village under the Khukhundu police station limits, they said.

“Rajan Yadav (30), a resident of Rampur Jhuria who was part of a wedding party that came from Kushinagar district, collapsed after he was struck by a bullet, bleeding profusely. The sudden gunfire caused a stampede-like situation, as the guests scrambling for safety," Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Shukla said.

Yadav was rushed to the Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria where doctors declared him dead. "Preliminary investigation suggests an old rivalry as the likely motive behind the shooting. Yadav had a dispute with some people in Kushinagar. The incident may be linked to that,” Shukla said.

Police have launched a probe after sending the body for autopsy, he added.