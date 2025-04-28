Man shot dead in Bihar's Khagaria

Khagaria (Bihar), Apr 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Khagaria district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rampravesh Kumar.

“Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the incident is not known yet. A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the culprits,” SHO of Gangaur police station, Ranjeet Kumar, told reporters.

Kumar’s bullet-riddled body was recovered from a mango orchard in Shobhni village in the early hours of Monday.

