Man shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, two held

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), May 31 (PTI) A man was shot dead by some unidentified persons in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Rai, a resident of Sitamarhi district. Police have arrested the woman, with whom Rai was residing in Doctors Colony area under the jurisdiction of Ahiyapur police station. The owner of the house where the incident took place has also been arrested.

Talking to reporters, City DySP, Vinita Sinha said, "The incident took place late last night. Police received a call that a man was shot dead in a house in Doctors Colony area. Police found Rai with multiple bullet injuries. He was immediately taken to the government hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination." Preliminary investigations have revealed that Rai had a long criminal history with cases registered against him in Jharkhand and various districts of North Bihar, said the DySP, adding that he recently came out of jail. When the incident took place Rai was alone in his room, she added.

"The motive is yet to be confirmed, but personal enmity or gang rivalry can't be ruled out as a possible reason behind the incident. The woman who was residing with him is giving conflicting statements. Both, the woman and the owner of the house have been arrested by the police. Further investigation is on," said the DySP. PTI COR PKD RG