Man shot dead in Delhi, police probing involvement of 3 who fled after bringing him to hospital

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was shot dead in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday. Police suspect the involvement of three men who took him to hospital and later fled. The victim was identified as Rohit Brar, a resident of Sector 16, Rohini. He suffered a gunshot injury below his left cervical bone, police officials said.

Police said they received information from BJRM Hospital on Sunday that a man with a gunshot injury was brought there. Brar was brought to the hospital by Pankaj, Alam and Akash, an officer said.

"Soon after admitting the victim to the hospital, the three men fled. They are on the run and efforts are being made to trace them," he said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that there were no eyewitnesses at the incident spot and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, he said.

"Teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Teams are also scanning CCTV footage and conducting field inquiries," the officer said.

A case has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station, police said. PTI BM DIV DIV