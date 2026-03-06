Man shot dead in Delhi’s Chhawla; foreign-based gangster's hand suspected

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A man was shot dead in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area on Friday by unidentified assailants, with police suspecting the involvement of a foreign-based gangster in the killing, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Balwan Gehlot, a resident of the Chhawla area, who was shot dead while he was travelling in a car.

The police said he was shot by unidentified assailants who were on a scooter and allegedly fled the spot after the attack. The police received information about the firing and rushed to the spot where Gehlot was found critically injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder may have been carried out at the behest of a gangster operating from abroad and the victim had received threats from the gangster, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and trace the assailants, the police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area and Gehlot's background are being examined to ascertain the motive behind the killing.