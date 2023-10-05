Man shot dead in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was shot dead in central Delhi's Krishna Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as local resident Keshav Kakkar, they said.

"We received a call around 1.45 am that a man had been shot at. The caller identified himself as a friend of the victim. A police team reached the spot and found that the injured had been admitted to BLK Hospital. He died during treatment," a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kakkar was standing near Hardyal Singh Road when he was shot at by a man allegedly involved in several criminal cases, the police said.

Forensic and mobile crime teams were called to inspect the spot, they said.

A suspect has been identified and information is being gathered and facts verified. Legal action has been initiated, the police said. PTI BM NIT SZM