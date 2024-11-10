Man shot dead in Delhi's Mukundpur area

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died after he was shot by five men in Mukundpur area of outernorth Delhi, police on Sunday said.

The deceased has been identified as Rangeela, they said.

He was standing with four to five men outside his house in Mukundpur area when a verbal spat ensued between them and one of the man shot him, police said.

"Teams have been formed to investigate the case. We have rounded up few men. Further investigation is underway," a police officer said. PTI BM AS AS