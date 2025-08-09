Man shot dead in Delhi's Nand Nagri, 1 held

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A man was shot dead allegedly over an old dispute in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for the murder that took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A country-made pistol recovered from his possession, they said.

"A firing incident was reported at Nand Nagri police station. A team reached the spot and found that a man, identified as Kapil (28) had sustained a gunshot injury," said the officer.

He was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case was registered and a team examined the crime scene, while forensic teams collected samples. During investigation, team identified the suspect as Shivam Yadav, 20, and he was apprehended.

"During questioning, the accused admitted to having shot Kapil over an old dispute. Further investigation is in progress," he said.

Police said they are probing the sequence of events that led to the firing. PTI BM SKY SKY