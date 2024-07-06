Man shot dead in Haryana's Rewari

Rewari, Jul 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was shot dead following an argument with a group of men in Jaliyawas village here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh. The incident took place on Friday night when three men entered into an argument with Dinesh near his shop over some issue, they said.

The three men -- Shiv, Suni and Amit -- went away but returned with two other accomplices some time later and started fighting with Dinesh, according to a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

Shiv took out a pistol and allegedly fired at Dinesh who fell down, the police said, adding that the accused then fled from the spot.

Dinesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, they said. It was Dinesh's birthday on Friday.

A case has been registered against the five accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, the police said.

Police said raids were being conducted to nab them.