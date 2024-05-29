Man shot dead in his shop in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday morning in his shop in northeast Delhi, allegedly by two people, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Suraj, a resident of Harsh Vihar.

Suraj ran a small shop of tap fittings and polish near the Ahlawat Building in Kabir Nagar, Welcome. The incident occurred around 8.40 am when two people entered his shop and shot him dead, a senior police officer said.

The deceased suffered four bullet injuries, he said.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused had come on a scooter. A case was registered and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, police said. PTI NIT NIT HIG HIG