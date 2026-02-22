Man shot dead in Jharkhand’s Jamtara, probe underway

Jamtara (Jharkhand) Feb 22 (PTI) A man was shot dead by three unidentified bike-borne armed miscreants in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Dharampur village within Narainpur police station limits when the victim, identified as Furkan Ansari, a resident of the same village, had gone out for his morning tea at a stall around 8.15 am, they said.

Narainpur OC Murad Hasan said, "The victim's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital." Police have launched an investigation into the matter, the OC said.